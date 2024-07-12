Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly 'fully back' together post-engagement break

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are back together after taking break earlier this year.

Sources close to the duo recently told OK! Magazine that Fox and the rapper are "really enjoying each other."

The couple, who recently attended Michael Rubin's Fourth of July party together, are "getting along better than they have in [months]. The distance was good for them."

While the Johnny & Clyde actress and MGK are "fully back" the status of their relationship is still not confirmed after calling off their engagement in 2023.

In March, Fox commented on their relationship during her appearance on Call Her Daddy podcast, stating, "What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption. So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se."

She continued, "What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what," adding, "I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain."