Blake Lively reveals her DIY skills with handmade floral jeans

Blake Lively reveals her DIY skills as she handmade floral jeans

Blake Lively is a jean DIY queen as she reveals that she handmade her It Ends With Us co-star’s floral jeans.

Blake Lively took to Instagram in order to share photos from a surprise screening of her upcoming movie, It Ends With Us, which occurred in June and revealed some behind-the-scenes fashion insights.

The actress made sure to highlight everyone involved in the making of the movie by adding photographs with costars Isabela Ferrer and Brandon Sklenar as well as Colleen Hoover, who authored the book the movie is based on.

It is pertinent to mention that Blake Lively took the opportunity to show off her DIY skill as she wrote, “If audiences had half the amount of fun we did, we’re gonna put theme parks outta business.”





In regards to the photographs, Blake included group shots of herself and her coworkers coordinating in embellished jeans, a nod to Lively’s character Lily Bloom and her career as a florist.

While Gossip Girl actress captioned her post by saying, “In 20 years of doing this, I don’t think I’ve ever experienced anything quite like surprising 2500 fans with an early preview of @itendswithusmovie to everyone who showed up in their floral jeans alongside us, including @brandonsklenar (jeans handmade by me & @isabela.ferrer.”

Furthermore, in one of the pictures, Blake can be seen ironing a floral patch onto the Sklenar’s back pocket, while another shows her handiwork up close.

According to Page Six, however, it wasn’t the first time Blake Lively showed off her styling skills. She also helped to pick Ferrer’s look, as the actress had no time to prep due to her traveling schedule.



Lively also revealed, “The highlight though was when I got to style sweet @isabela.ferrer in my clothes because she came straight from her job at a restaurant in Brooklyn to this mayhem bc @colleenhoover and I begged her to just hop on a plane.”