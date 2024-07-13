 
Geo News

Daisy Edgar-Jones shines in sleeveless white dress at ‘Twisters‘ premiere

Daisy Edgar-Jones plays the main character in American disaster film ‘Twisters’

By
Web Desk

July 13, 2024

Daisy Edgar-Jones stroke a pose in a sleeveless white dress as she hit the red carpet in Los Angeles for the premiere of her new thriller sequel Twisters.

The actress 26-year-old British actress was joined at the premiere by her costar Glen Powell.

Daisy highlighted her delicate physique in her off-white dress, which had a plunging cutout on one of her sides.

She accessorized the gorgeous look with a thick gold armlet just below her elbow and also wore gold earrings that framed her elegant made-up visage.

She completed her ensemble with white open-toe shoes, and she wore her long brunette locks tied back in a ponytail while her bangs were parted to expose her forehead.

Daisy's costar Glen also donned a stylish grey suit. The Top Gun star had on a double-breasted jacket, with wide peaked lapels.

The 35-year-old actor sported a silver luxury wristwatch with a black leather band.

The two stars are starring in the highly anticipated sequel to the 1996 disaster thriller Twisters, which starred Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt.

In the new film, Daisy stars as a Kate Cooper, a young woman traumatized by a tornado who is lured back when her friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) shows her a new system to map the paths of the deadly storms.

However, the two clash with Tyler Owens (Powell) a flashy storm chaser who risks his life to get close to tornadoes for lucrative social media content. 

