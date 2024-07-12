Photo: Kim Kardashian struggling with 'self-esteem' after latest 'dump': Report

Kim Kardashian is reportedly trying everything she can to win her confidence back after getting dumped by Odell Beckham Jr.

For those unversed, the duo called it quits in March 2024 after dating for nearly half a year.

Now, as per an insider privy to In Touch Weekly, the SKIMS mogul has developed a defense mechanism to get over her latest breakup with the NFL star.

Spilling the beans on the matter, the source added that the mother of four has doubled down on the shopping therapy.

“It’s no secret Kim’s ego has been really crushed, getting dumped by Odell Beckham Jr. left her feeling so low, she hasn’t met anyone since because her confidence just isn’t what it used to be,” the source began.

They went on to add, “There was a time not too long ago when she’d avoid picking up the tab at a restaurant. But lately, she’s the first one putting up her card and loves the rush and power she gets from dropping tens of thousands to treat her rich friends to these obscenely expensive nights out.”

They even claimed that buying and flaunting expensive things helps her boost her confidence, which was brutally bruised when the footballer decided not to proceed with their romance.

“Where she used to get her self-esteem from looking good, now she seems to think it’s her money that makes her valuable, which is just as shallow, but that’s Kim for you,” they remarked in conclusion.