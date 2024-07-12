 
Are 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Wrexham fans? Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman spill

Hugh Jackman recalled his visit to Wrexham, joining Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

July 12, 2024

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman delighted fans at a UK Sneak Peek event for the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine film.

While discussing about their on-screen chemistry in the film with Radio Virgin, the duo shared their affection for Wrexham FC, a football club co-owned by Reynolds and his friend Rob McElhenney.

When asked if Deadpool and Wolverine would support Wrexham, Jackman confidently said, "they are. I’m Wolverine, and this is Deadpool!"

The IF actor humorously added, "Up the town is their middle name, collectively" referencing Wrexham’s passionate fanbase.

On the other hand, Jackman recalled his visit to Wrexham last year, where he joined Reynolds and McElhenney to witness match after the club’s return to EFL 2, saying, "I had the time of my life."

Reynolds echoed the sentiment, emphasizing Jackman's deep connection to Wrexham, saying, "He’s like family."

Playfully Reynolds dismissed the idea of Wolverine joining the match as "Claws and the ball, I think that’s a- well, he would tear those balls to strips."

