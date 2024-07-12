Jelly Roll amuses fans with AJ McLean appearance for 'I Want It That Way' duet

Jelly Roll just maintained his streak of surprising his fans with iconic artists as guests during his sets.

At the county music superstar’s concert at History in Toronto, held on July 10, none other than AJ McLean, from Backstreet Boys, joined Jelly Roll on stage.

The two artists performed a duet of the 1999 hits song, I Want It That Way, originally sung by McLean’s 1993 boyband.

In the video making round on social media now, McLean can be seen joining the Need A Favor hit-maker midway through Jelly Roll’s performance.



After the two performed together, the 46-year-old Backstreet Boys member took to his official Instagram account to document the iconic memory via Stories.

Source: Instagram Stories

In the picture, he and Jelly Roll can be seen standing side-by-side as they pose for the camera. Across the snap, McLean wrote, "What a night last night. Let's make some music brotha !"

AJ McLean was one of Jelly Roll’s latest guests to join him on stage for a performance. Last month, he called on the legendary rapper, Eminem to perform the song, Sing for the Moment at Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central.