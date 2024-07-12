Drake Bell shares rare way of healing from trauma, negativity

Drake Bell got candid about the importance of songwriting and music in his life.



In his latest chat with Us Weekly, Drake shared that he heals by writing songs and told the outlet, “It’s a really healthy way of getting what’s inside out.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Drake confessed being a victim of sexual abuse by coach Brian Peck in Investigation Discovery’s four-part docuseries Quiet on Set earlier this year.

He went on to confess that he loves his profession and expressed that he is privileged to pursue his true calling.

“I really, really love what I do. Not many people get to say they love going to work and they spend their entire lives on their work,” the American actor and singer continued.

Drake went on to add, “I love producing, directing, acting and entertaining. That is what I hope my future is for the rest of my life. It’s my air. It’s my oxygen. That’s how I survive and how I live. That’s how I tell my story.”

Conclusively, he said, “I hope that I’m able to continue telling my story, and thankfully, I have a job where that’s what I do. We tell stories, and whether it’s our story or it’s our stories, that’s my goal for the future.”