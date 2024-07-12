Eminem's career still touched by ex-wife Kim Scott's influence

Eminem's relationship with his ex-wife Kim Scott, continues to cast shadow over his career.

Despite their split back in 2006, Parade reported that their relationship has been a frequent subject in Eminem's music.

Eminem, who recently released his album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), has often reflected about the couple's turbulent history in his songs.

Especially in songs like Kim from album The Marshall Mathers LP and Love the Way You Lie from Recovery.

Their marriage was marked by controversy, including an infamous incident where Eminem simulated violence against a blow-up doll resembling Kim Scott during a live performance.

This episode reportedly deeply affected Scott, leading to emotional distress and legal actions.

Despite their rocky past, Eminem and Kim Scott maintain an amicable relationship for the sake of their children.

They are co-parents to daughters Hailie, Stevie, and Alaina, with Eminem having legally adopted Alaina, who is Kim's niece.

Kim Scott has publicly discussed the challenges of their relationship, attributing some issues to Eminem's growing fame and personal struggles.