Prince Harry ‘sullies' Invictus Games achievements with new move

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014

Prince Harry has sullied his achievements with the Invictus Games by accepting the Pat Tillman Award despite the backlash he received, per an expert.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, accepted the award during the ESPY awards ceremony on July 11. He was sat beside his beaming wife Meghan Markle, who’s expressions were those of pride.

Now, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond says the Duke should’ve declined the award.

“This is an awkward situation for Harry, particularly if Pat Tillman‘s mother is correctly quoted as saying she does not want the award to go to the prince,” she told OK!.

"Surely the easiest path for Harry would have been to gracefully decline the award, rather than court further controversy and negative publicity,” she continued.

“His achievements in setting up the Invictus Games have been correctly applauded worldwide, so it seems daft to sully that reputation by accepting an award that has become so controversial," she added.

The Pat Tillman award is named after former NFL player and US Army Ranger Pat Tillman, who gave up a whopping $3.8million contract to join the army after 9/11. He was killed in Afghanistan in 2004.