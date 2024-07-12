 
Taylor Swift impresses Channing Tatum with homemade pop-tarts

Channing Tatum recalled his experience at Taylor Swift Eras Tour show

July 12, 2024

Taylor Swift impresses Channing Tatum with homemade pop-tarts
Taylor Swift impresses Channing Tatum with homemade pop-tarts

Channing Tatum expressed his admiration for Taylor Swift.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tatum recalled his experience of attending Swift's Eras Tour show in August with his daughter, Everly.

Tatum revealed that he was already Swift's fan but was blown away by her live performance.

Channing Tatum recalled his experience at Taylor Swift Eras Tour show

He said, "I did not know she was such an unstoppable force."

Impressed by the Blank Space crooner's stamina and energy during her three-hour show, he jokingly challenged any champion triathlete to match her performance.

Additionally, Tatum recounted a sweet story about Swift making homemade Pop-Tarts for him, describing them as warm and delicious.

Tatum said, "She’s really kind of just normal and sweet."

During the episode Fallon also played Tatum's fun video from Swift's concert where she showed his moves on Shake it Off.

The Blink Twice actor and Swift’s friendship blossomed through Swift’s close bond with Tatum’s fiancée, Zoë Kravitz.

The actor, who got engaged to Kravitz in October 2023, is now planning a low-key yet elegant backyard wedding.

