King Charles sparks defense against nonsense that would be beneath him

King Charles’ own organic brand has just been compared to that of Meghan Markle.

Comments about Meghan’s brand have been made by royal commentator and expert Jennie Bond.

According to a report by OK magazine she weighed in on things during one of her most recent interviews.

During the course of that chat the expert addressed the difference in sales from King Charles’ Waitrose Duchy Organic jam vs that of Meghan’s American Riviera Orchard.



In the eyes of Ms Bond, “I absolutely refuse to buy into suggestions of a petty rivalry between Meghan's products and the release of new products from the Highgrove estate.”

After all, “Highgrove has been coming up with new products for years now.”

“The marketing might have become more sophisticated over time, but there has always been publicity about the organic produce from the farm and gardens.”

“I really don't think that Charles or his marketing people would sink so low as to try to deliberately compete with or scupper Meghan and her team,” either Ms Bond admitted.

Not to mention, “Why would Charles want to make things worse than they already are?” she also questioned.

Hence “I think it's a load of old nonsense and would be beneath him,” she later also chimed in to say before signing off.