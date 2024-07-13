Prince Harry's running to anyone he's still got access to for Meghan Markle

News of this has been brought to light by an inside source that is close to the Sussexes.

According to a report by OK magazine, everything has been brought to light during one of her chats.

During this chat the expert noted, “Meghan is looking for support wherever she can get it.”

And “Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are at the top of her list, but she is shooting even higher and would love to get King Charles to give his stamp of approval.”



This is true even “Despite all the drama” because “Meghan does not see why they should not be able to drum up some support and backing.”

“She wants Harry to reach out to anyone in the family that he’s still got access to,” as of right now.

“She still believes that there is a lot more support for them inside the royal family than people let on, and thinks it would be foolish not to ask for help,” the source also explained before signing off.