'Euphoria' season three finally to go on floors in 2025

July 13, 2024

After years of waiting, Euphoria season three was announced to go for shooting, and the lead cast is returning for the hit show.

Reports say the filming will start in January 2025, as head of HBO drama and film series Francesca Orsi said.

“I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on Euphoria’in January,” adding, “We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam and this incredible cast.”

The head honcho continued, “We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans.”

The anticipation for the new season reached fever pitch, but the shooting was somehow delayed, leading the network to allow the cast, including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer, and others, to follow other opportunities.

“HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season,” a rep earlier told TheWrap. “In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

