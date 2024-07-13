Jack Quaid accepts ‘Nepo Baby’ label: ‘I’m inclined to agree’

Jack Quaid is fully aware of his roots.

The 32-year-old actor in a recent interview with Daily Beast addressed bring called a nepo baby and how it is affecting his success in the entertainment industry.

“People have called me a ‘nepo baby,’” he told the outlet.

“I’m inclined to agree. I am an immensely privileged person, was able to get representation pretty early on, and that’s more than half the battle. I knew the door was open for me in a lot of ways that it’s just not for a lot of actors, and I’ve just tried to work as hard as I possibly can to prove that I deserve to walk through that door,” Jack added.

It is pertinent to mention that Jack’s parents are Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid.

Despite The Boys star having more opportunities than others, Jack explained that he wants to earn his space in the acting world.

Whereas his mom views the title of a “nepo baby” disregards Jack’s work ethic and skills

“I don’t think she's trying to say that I’m not a nepo baby," he discussed. "I think she's just trying to say that, in her opinion, it undermines my talent. I don’t think it undermines my talent. I know that I work hard, and I know I’ve heard ‘no’ way more than I’ve heard ‘yes.’ But I also know that this industry is insanely hard to break into, and I had an easier time doing that than most.”

“Both things can be true. So no, I don’t think she was trying to say that I’m not a privileged person. She knows. She must know. I think she was being a mom,” he pointed out.