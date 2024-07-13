Billie Eilish reveals her secret of liking people

Billie Elish candidly revealed that the first thing that grab her attention is how a person smells.



On Friday, July 12 during the recent episode of Chicken Shop Date, the 22-year-old Grammy winner said that good smell plays a major role in determining who she finds attractive.

She told the show host, Amelia Dimoldenberg, "[Smell is] kind of No. 1.”

The singer-songwriter continued, "I can get around it, but I’m definitely like — that’s the first thing I notice.”

“And I have a very strong nose, so if somebody smells good, I like them more,” she added.

Elsewhere in the show, the host asked Eilish, “What's the difference between a craving and a crush?”

Upon the singer’s counter question, Amelia said, “A craving seems a bit more intense. Maybe actually a craving is a better way of describing an intense crush,”

While Billie shared her views saying, “I get absolutely insane. When I was growing up, no one I had a crush on ever had a crush on me back, that I know of. It’s demoralizing. It’s sad.”