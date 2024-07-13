Rebel Wilson lands in legal trouble over inappropriate behaviour

Rebel Wilson recently accused the producers of her directorial debut film The Deb of misconduct, which has backfired at her.

The 44-year-old actress has landed in legal trouble and is now getting sued by the movie’s producers over inappropriate behaviour.

The producers filed a defamation lawsuit against Wilson in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles.

According to the Page Six, Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron, and Vince Holden stated that they were taking legal action against the Pitch Perfect actress.

The plaintiff pleaded to hold the actress ‘accountable for her attempts to bully’ them into meeting her ‘unreasonable demands.'

They also accused her of spreading vicious lies without regard for the irreparable damage her reckless words would cause them.



Overall, the plaintiffs described the actress as someone who acts like ‘a champion of other female artists and whistle-blower against abusive conduct within the film industry’.

However, according to them, Wilson in reality is 'a bully who will disregard the interests of others to promote her own'.

This legal case comes three days after Wilson took to Instagram and published a long video where she accused Ghost, Cameron, and Holden of unprofessional and retaliatory behaviour on the set of her movie The Deb.

She alleged that there was extreme hostility and retaliation against her from these people after she reported their actions. They also stopped her movie from showing at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The Deb is a comedy musical about two teenage girls attending a debutante ball in a small country town.

