Dua Lipa storms the stage in Portugal after selling out her Wembley dates

Dua Lipa looked incredible as she stormed the stage at NOS Alive’24 in Portugal on Friday.



According to Daily Mail, the pop star puts up a show at the annual music gathering in the tropical country and worked her way through some of her biggest hits.

As far as Dua’s dressing is concerned, as per reports by Daily Mail, she went for a mini two-piece white dress made up of a small top and high-waisted shorts. She also had her long red locks flow in the breeze while she completed her overall look with a pair of thigh-high cowboy boots over some fishnet tights, in which she showed off her dance moves.

It is pertinent to mention that the Houdini hitmaker treated the crowd with some of her biggest hits such as Levitating and Be The One as she headlined the glamorous event in Lisbon.

In regards to the performance, Dua was surrounded by dancers throughout the event.

Meanwhile, Dua took it to Instagram to celebrate her success as she sold out two nights at Wembley stadium.



While speaking in the clip, Dua stated, “You’ll never guess what's just happened...two nights sold out at Wembley!”

As far as her post is concerned, she couldn’t contain the excitement as she captioned her post, “NIGHTS AT WEMBLEY STADIUM SOLD OUT!!!!! WHAT IS HAPPENING!!!!!!!” and added several lines of heart emojis.



According to The Sun, the pop star is set to take over the stage at the London venue in celebration of her third studio album Radical Optimism, which topped the charts on release earlier this year.