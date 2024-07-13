BTS Jimin's latest solo song sets new record on Spotify

K-pop star Jimin of famous boy band BTS has set a new record on Spotify with his latest solo song Smeraldo Garden Marching Band.



The song, which released on June 28, became the fastest K-pop song to hit 50 million streams this year in just nine days since its release.

Moreover, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band accumulated over 64 million streams in 11 days, as of Tuesday.



On the day of its release, the song landed on the fourth spot on the platform’s Daily Top Song Global Chart, scoring over 8.64 million streams.

It made the biggest success of this year’s K-pop songs after seeing 42.9 million streams on the Weekly Song Chart during the first week of July.

The song, which is part of his upcoming second solo album, MUSE, was released prior to the album’s official launch, scheduled for July 19.

The new album, under the theme of love, will unfold Jimin’s personal story of searching for a source of inspiration.

Featuring rapper Loco, it brings together hip-hop and big band music for a vibrant rhythm, laying out a marching band-style vibe.

It will consist of seven tracks, including the title song Who, along with Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, Closer Than This and Smeraldo Garden Marching Band.



MUSE comes after a year the singer launched his first solo album, FACE, in March last year.