Marvel replaces Chris Evans with new 'Captain America'

The new Captain America to rule the Marvel universe as the Captain America: Brave New World is all set to appear on big screens soon, replacing Chris Evans.



The teaser trailer of the highly anticipated fourth installment in the Captain America series, marking Anthony Mackie's debut as the Captain America, has been released.

Moreover, the 2-minute teaser trailer for the superhero series showed the Red Hulk battling it out with Mackie’s character Sam Wilson.

A mysterious new villain played by Giancarlo Esposito has also been introduced in trailer firing an automatic weapon.



To add to it, Hollywood star Harrison Ford is also featured as he plays the role of Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, who in the film is president of the United States.

Ford takes over the role from the late William Hurt who died in 2022 at the age of 71.

Mackie will continue with the role of Wilson, the new Captain America after Steve Rogers (previous played by Chris Evans), in the series after the 2021 Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Apart from Mackie, the cast includes familiar faces from 2021 series such as Danny Ramirez, reprising his role as the new Falcon, and Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley.

Directed by Julius Onah and penned by Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson, and Matthew Orton, Captain America: Brave New World will hit theaters on February 14, 2025.