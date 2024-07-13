Eminem's new song features old recordings of daughter Hailie as a toddler

Eminem pays a sweet gestures as the girl dad and rapper, featured old audio recordings of his daughter Hailie Jade in his new song, Temporary.



According to People, old audio of Hailie is played throughout the song as the Grammy winner raps about always being by his daughter’s side even when he’s no longer physically around, “Yeah, so Hailie Jade, I wrote you this song / To help you cope with life now that I'm gone / How should I start? Just wanna say / Look after Alaina, Stevie, and Uncle Nate.”

It is pertinent to mention that Eminem added while talking to his daughter, “And, sweetie, be strong, I know I was your rock / And I still am, saying goodbye is just not / Ever easy, why you crying? Just stop / Hailie, baby, dry your eye, this is not Forever.”

In regards to Eminem dedicating songs to his children, it is important to mention that he did dedicate Somebody Save Me off his album to Hailie, Aliana and Shevie Laine, his children who he shares with ex-wife, Kim Scott.



Furthermore, as per the reports of People, the track which features Jelly Roll’s Save me chorus, was about Eminem apologizing to his children for missing out on parts of their lives due to struggles with substance abuse.

As Eminem’s lyrics said, “Sorry that I chose drugs and put 'em above you / Sorry that I didn't love you enough.”

Moreover, the names of his children were also included as the rapper continued in his second verse by saying, “Alaina, sorry that you had to hear me fall in the bathroom… Stevie, I'm sorry, I missed you / Grow up and I didn't get to / Be the dad I wanted to be to you.”

According to People Magazine, in the past years, Eminem has rapped about his kids in Mockingbird, When I’m Gone, and Hailie’s Song.