Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh starrer ‘We Live in Time' gets release date

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh starrer We Live in Time has officially gotten a release date.

Garfield and Pugh are set to collaborate on John Crowley’s directional film which explores love and life’s challenges between a couple.

The recently dropped trailer for the upcoming film reveals how the lives of a chef, played by Pugh, and a divorcee, played by Garfield connects after she accidentally ran over him with her car.



The film mainly showcases the couple’s journey from tying the knot, to having a child, to the moment the couple decides to tell their daughter about their whirlwind love story, as Pugh discovers she is suffering from terminal illness.

The Garfield and Pugh starrer depicts the couple navigating their life’s highs and lows while Pugh character battles against the constraints of time.

The trailer portrays how the leading roles attempt to live in the moment and make the most of their lives while they can.

Penned by Nick Payne, with actor Benedict Cumberbatch serving as executive producer, We Live in Time is scheduled for release on October 11.

The movie will also have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024.