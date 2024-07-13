Cynthia Nixon treats fans to two different looks from her shows

Cynthia Nixon is having fun behind the scenes as well when she's not filming for her shows And Just Like That… and The Gilded Age.



Nixon, 58, shared a transition video of her switching between her television characters Miranda from And Just Like That… and Ada from The Gilded Age.

“From Cynthia to Ada to Miranda all in the same week ????,” Nixon captioned the recent Instagram video of herself in a hair and makeup trailer.

The video begins with the Emmy-award winner giving a glimpse of her regular look before she hand-blocks the screen with her palm and then removes it, giving a glimpse of her blonde look from The Gilded Ages where she essays the role of Ada Brook.

She then moves to another transition of her role as the red hair attorney Miranda Hobbes from the 1998 show Sex and the City which she reenacts in its sequel series And Just Like That…

In May, the former Broadway star spoke to Variety about what it’s like filming both shows at the same time.

“Once the summer starts heating up, it might get crazy, but right now it’s OK,” she said. “I mean, knock on wood. So far, so good.”

“I think the plan is to try and do a week here, a week there, so it’s not just ricocheting back and forth on a daily basis,” she told the outlet at the time.

Nixon also admitted to character development, confessing, “I’ve grown much more like [Miranda] as I’ve grown older, and she’s grown much more like me.”

As for her role as Ada, Nixon referred to her as “a relational person. She’s a domestic person, and she’s so much about her relationships, whether it’s her sister or her relatives or her friends or the people who work in her house.”