Matthew Perry case: Police plans to charge suspects

Matthew Perry case: Federal agents plan to charge suspects

The federal agents, who are investigating Matthew Perry's death case, unveiled a major plan in Friends actor’s alleged fatal overdose.



The federal agents have expressed that they are 'confident' they will be able to charge the suspects involved in his fatal drug overdose.

It was reported that the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are planning to charge suspects with first-degree felonies in the actor’s death case.

For the first-degree felony charge, the suspects could be facing a sentence of 20 years minimum in prison.

LAPD has been investigating the late actor's case after his autopsy was released last year. As per reports, the agents are reportedly investigating and looking to charge more people than just the drug dealers.

According to TMZ, the authorities are also investigating doctors if they prescribed anyone 'outside the scope of medical necessity'.

Perry, who died on October 28, 2023, was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy at the time of his death, reports have revealed.

Even though Perry was undergoing ketamine treatment for anxiety and depression at the time of his passing.

His autopsy report noted 'the ketamine in his system at death could not be from that infusion therapy.'

The actor died from an overdose in his hot tub at his home in Los Angeles.