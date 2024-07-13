 
Geo News

Margot Robbie flaunts her baby bump in white polka-dots dress

Margot Robbie flaunts her baby bump in white polka-dots dress as she attends Wimbledon tennis champions with Husband

By
Web Desk

July 13, 2024

Margot Robbie flaunts her baby bump in white polka-dots dress
Margot Robbie flaunts her baby bump in white polka-dots dress 

Margot Robbie looked chic in a white polka-dot dress at the Wimbledon tennis champions Friday, debuting her baby bump at a public event for the first time.

As per Page Six, the Barbie star stepped out with her husband Tom Ackerley on the day 12 of Wimbledon, dressed in an asymmetric Alaïa look.

Page Six reported, Margot Robbie carried an ivory-and-black canvas Alaïa Le Teckel bag ($2,450) and wore Alaïa Spike mules ($1,490) from the designer’s spring 2024 collection.

Margot Robbie flaunts her baby bump in white polka-dots dress

While Margot’s husband, Tom Ackerley wore a white polo t-shirt and beige pants while he carried a light brown coat in his one hand and the other hand held the Mom-to-be’s hand.

Moreover, he wore matching white shoes and accessorized with nothing but sunglasses and a watch.

Furthermore, the Babylon actress kept her accessories simple, adding a pair of hoop earrings and a pair of oversized black Alaïa sunglasses ($298) to her designer look.

According to Page Six, Margot seemed to be having fun at the match while she sweetly cradled her bump as she watched tennis with her husband. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed ‘background noise' over ‘cheap shots'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed ‘background noise' over ‘cheap shots'
Prince Harry receives sad news as he goes through tough time
Prince Harry receives sad news as he goes through tough time
Kate Middleton finally returns to royal duties amid cancer battle video
Kate Middleton finally returns to royal duties amid cancer battle
Matthew Perry case: Police plans to charge suspects
Matthew Perry case: Police plans to charge suspects
Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh starrer ‘We Live in Time' gets release date
Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh starrer ‘We Live in Time' gets release date
Meghan Markle sends strong message to Prince Harry haters amid award backlash video
Meghan Markle sends strong message to Prince Harry haters amid award backlash
Kate Middleton, Prince William issue joint statement
Kate Middleton, Prince William issue joint statement
Princess Eugenie finally breaks silence amid claims she is distancing from Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Princess Eugenie finally breaks silence amid claims she is distancing from Meghan Markle, Prince Harry