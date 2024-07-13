Margot Robbie flaunts her baby bump in white polka-dots dress

Margot Robbie looked chic in a white polka-dot dress at the Wimbledon tennis champions Friday, debuting her baby bump at a public event for the first time.

As per Page Six, the Barbie star stepped out with her husband Tom Ackerley on the day 12 of Wimbledon, dressed in an asymmetric Alaïa look.

Page Six reported, Margot Robbie carried an ivory-and-black canvas Alaïa Le Teckel bag ($2,450) and wore Alaïa Spike mules ($1,490) from the designer’s spring 2024 collection.

While Margot’s husband, Tom Ackerley wore a white polo t-shirt and beige pants while he carried a light brown coat in his one hand and the other hand held the Mom-to-be’s hand.

Moreover, he wore matching white shoes and accessorized with nothing but sunglasses and a watch.

Furthermore, the Babylon actress kept her accessories simple, adding a pair of hoop earrings and a pair of oversized black Alaïa sunglasses ($298) to her designer look.

According to Page Six, Margot seemed to be having fun at the match while she sweetly cradled her bump as she watched tennis with her husband.