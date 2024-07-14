Scarlett Johansson on her daughter's reluctance with watching her films

Scarlett Johansson’s daughter Rose Dorothy is still not ready to watch some of her mom's films.

Scarlett, 39, got candid about her family life with People during an interview where she revealed a sweet moment she had with Rose, 9.



“She likes that I play Black Widow, but she's too scared to watch an Avengers movie,” Johansson revealed to People, speaking of the child she shares with her ex-husband, French journalist Romain Dauriac.

“She's just like, ‘It's violent.’ I'm like, ‘Oh God,’ ”Johansson added.

As for the movies she does watch, Johansson's most recent film Fly Me To The Moon is one Rose is excited to watch.

"I think she's excited about the hair and makeup mostly," the mom of two says. "It's just so fun... She's girly."

The actress is also a mom to son Cosmo, 2, whom she shares with her comedian husband Colin Jost, 42.

Johansson has also shared the screen with Jost, who made a cameo in Johannson's new film in a hilarious scene midway through the movie.

Fly Me to the Moon is in theaters now.