Euphoria Season 3 filming set to begin in January 2025

Euphoria is officially coming back with a third season after numerous amount of delays in their production.

The Emmy-winning HBO series will start shooting in January 2025, and all the major cast members including Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are expected to return, as per the reports of Variety.

Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films, confirmed the news Friday via Variety.

In regards to the show coming back, Orsi stated, “I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on Euphoria in January. We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria’ to life for the fans.”

According to Daily Mail, It is pertinent to mention that the future of the show seemed to be up in the air for years with many of their core cast reaching superstardom during the drama series’ hiatus since 2022.

As per Daily Mail, the Season 3 of the teen drama series will also star Jacob Elordi and Hunter Schafer return.

The main cast of Euphoria will include Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Storm Reid, Alexa Demie, and Eric Dane.

According to Variety, Angus Cloud, who broke out in his role as Fezco, died at age 25 in July 2023. Meanwhile, some cast members have already indicated they would not be returning to the show for another season, such as Barbie Ferreira.