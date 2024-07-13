Channing Tatum shares his reaction to Zoë Kravitz's 'Blink Twice' script

Channing Tatum recently recalled meeting his fiancée Zoë Kravitz.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tatum revealed he met Kravitz while working on their upcoming film Blink Twice.

"She brought me a script, and it was definitely something that no one has ever thought of me for, And I really was like, 'Wow. Why do you want me for this?'" He said.

Tatum praised Kravitz's dedication to the film, mentioning that she had been working on the script for five to six years before bringing it to him.

"I had one meeting with her, and then she went away for like a year and a half to work on the thing, Then my producer came to me and was like, 'Look, this thing's getting really good. We might actually make this.' And then I read it, and it was. It was really, really good," Tatum shared.

He added, "I'm just going to tell you, it's a wild, wild movie... You'll see me in a different way than you've ever seen me, that's for sure."

The Fly Me To The Moon actor gushed over Kravitz, whom he started dating in 2021 and announced engagement in 2023.

"I'm so happy! I don't even know how to really put it into words. She's so special, To get to wake up every day and create with somebody, it's really, really good," Tatum told Fallon.