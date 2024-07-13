Hugh Jackman makes dapper appearance at Tennis Championships

Hugh Jackman attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championships



Hugh Jackman, who is soon to appear in Deadpool & Wolverine, made attended All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

The Australian actor donned in a sleek blue suit, opting for a white dress shirt and navy blue tie under his designer suit.

The 55-year-old completed his look with a pair of luxury sunglasses and shiny leather boots.

The newly single actor went solo to the prestigious sporting event and appeared happy and relaxed as he posed along the media wall.

On the work front, the Logan actor will reprise the role that made him a household name for the latest installment in the franchise, Deadpool & Wolverine.

Talking about it, Hugh said that as age catches up to him, training to transform himself into the buff big screen beast is tougher than ever.

'The hardest bit … [was] the food,' the Free Guy actor added.

Deadpool & Wolverine is slated for release on July 26 and will see the two superheroes joining forces in an action-packed spectacular.

Hugh has played Wolverine ever since 2000's X-Men and his journey came to a close in the 2017 movie Logan, which was set in 2029 where mutants are nearly extinct.