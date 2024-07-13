Jamie Foxx maintains privacy about 2023 hospitalization details

Jamie Foxx has chosen to maintain his privacy regarding a recent health scare.

As reported by Star, sources close to Foxx suggest that he is unlikely to share further details about the health scare that landed him in the hospital for 20 days in April 2023.

The actor briefly discussed the incident, revealing that he lost consciousness after taking an Advil for a severe headache.

However, when asked if he'll share more about it, source stated, "Probably not," adding, "He’s an extremely private man."

At recent public appearances, including the African American Film Critics Association Awards, Foxx hinted at the severity of his experience.

He said, "I went through something I thought I would never, ever go through," adding, "I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear an update, but to be honest with you, I didn’t want you to see me like that, man."

"I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie or a television show," Foxx said.