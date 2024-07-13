Travis Kelce channels inner Swiftie at ACC Golf Tournament

Travis Kelce just channeled his inner Swiftie as he grooved to a Taylor Swift song.



On Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who is also the Lover crooner’s boyfriend, participated in the 2024 American Century Championship.

At the 17th hole of the celebrity charity event, Travis did not shy away in displaying his love for Swift and her music as Lavender Haze, the artist’s 2022 hit, played during his preparation to tee off.

In various clips that are making rounds on social media, as the 34-year-old athlete stood alongside his brother, Jason Kelce, he began to bop his head to the Midnights’ track.

Travis even appeared to move his arms to the rhythm and mouth the lyrics to Lavender Haze.

While another video showed the three-time Super Bowl champion walking up to take his shot at the 17th hole.

As the contemporary R&B song continued playing at the field, Travis could be seen moving his head and arm to the song and seemed to be lip syncing to some of the lyrics of the song as he finally took his shot while the chorus of the song played.