BTS Jimin gives a taste of 'Muse Highlight Medley' ahead of album release

BTS Jimin is geared to release his solo album, 'Muse' on July 19, 2024

July 13, 2024

BTS Jimin just hyped up his fans with a taste of his upcoming album, titled, Muse, scheduled for a July 19, 2024, release.

The popular K-pop boyband’s official Instagram page, bts.bighitofficial, uploaded a reel featuring the track list of Jimin’s solo songs.

Composed of seven songs, including the track, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, the pre-release single of the album, the video starts off naming all the upcoming tunes that are to be a part of Muse.

As the video proceeds, each of Jimin’s track’s tunes can be heard. Whether it is the opening tune or part of the song is unclear.

Some other details given in the video, are that the Lie hit-maker’s song, Slow Dance would feature Sofia Carson and the track, Who, would be the “main track” for Muse.

“‘MUSE’ Highlight Medley,” the caption of the video read.

Fans could not contain their excitement as they took to the comments section to express their admiration for the uploaded medley.

“All the tracking sound great THE ALBUM OF THE YEAR IS COMING,” a comment stated.

