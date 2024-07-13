Photo: Drake Bell gets candid about friendship with co-star Josh Peck

Drake Bell recently opened up about his friendship with Josh Peck.

For those unversed, Drake alongside Josh as his stepbrother in the 2004’s comedy show, Drake and Josh.

In a recent conversation with Us Weekly, the actor got candid about their cordial relationship.

“We hold a very special place in each other’s hearts. We do have an incredible love for each other,” he began.

He also shared that their bond has only strengthened since becoming fathers as they relate more to each other and “talk” a lot about their parenting experiences.

Drake told the outlet, “Both of us becoming fathers has had a huge impact on our relationship.”

“Children should be protected. Reliving this publicly is incredibly difficult, but I hope it can bring healing for the victims and their families as well as necessary change to our industry,” he added before moving on to another topic.

During the same chat, the actor and singer professed his love for his profession by saying, “I really, really love what I do. Not many people get to say they love going to work and they spend their entire lives on their work.”