 
Geo News

Drake Bell gets candid about friendship with co-star Josh Peck

Drake Bell and Josh Peck starred together as stepbrothers in 'Drake and Josh'

By
Web Desk

July 13, 2024

Photo: Drake Bell gets candid about friendship with co-star Josh Peck
Photo: Drake Bell gets candid about friendship with co-star Josh Peck

Drake Bell recently opened up about his friendship with Josh Peck.

For those unversed, Drake alongside Josh as his stepbrother in the 2004’s comedy show, Drake and Josh.

In a recent conversation with Us Weekly, the actor got candid about their cordial relationship.

“We hold a very special place in each other’s hearts. We do have an incredible love for each other,” he began.

He also shared that their bond has only strengthened since becoming fathers as they relate more to each other and “talk” a lot about their parenting experiences.

Drake told the outlet, “Both of us becoming fathers has had a huge impact on our relationship.”

“Children should be protected. Reliving this publicly is incredibly difficult, but I hope it can bring healing for the victims and their families as well as necessary change to our industry,” he added before moving on to another topic.

During the same chat, the actor and singer professed his love for his profession by saying, “I really, really love what I do. Not many people get to say they love going to work and they spend their entire lives on their work.” 

‘Stubborn' Prince William ready to take ‘tough stand' on Harry, Andrew video
‘Stubborn' Prince William ready to take ‘tough stand' on Harry, Andrew
Jamie Foxx maintains privacy about 2023 hospitalization details
Jamie Foxx maintains privacy about 2023 hospitalization details
Ex VS model Lindsay Ellingson expecting third child
Ex VS model Lindsay Ellingson expecting third child
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveal relationship dynamics in new challenge video
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveal relationship dynamics in new challenge
Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood's health update released after intensive care treatment
Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood's health update released after intensive care treatment
Channing Tatum shares his reaction to Zoë Kravitz's 'Blink Twice' script
Channing Tatum shares his reaction to Zoë Kravitz's 'Blink Twice' script
Billy Ray Cyrus scores important victory in Firerose divorce case
Billy Ray Cyrus scores important victory in Firerose divorce case
Daisy Edgar-Jones reveals if she would return to ‘Normal People' role
Daisy Edgar-Jones reveals if she would return to ‘Normal People' role