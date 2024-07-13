 
Jelly Roll expresses sentiment over Eminem's rendition of 'Save Me'

Eminem sampled Jelly Roll's song, 'Save Me' for his latest album, 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)'

July 13, 2024

Jelly Roll just expressed excitement over Eminem featuring a rendition of his song, Save Me, in the rapper’s latest album.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the musician expressed his sentiments over the honour and wrote a lengthy caption underneath a picture of him and Eminem.

Source: Instagram
“I always say my childhood hero’s lived somewhere between Willie Nelson and Eminem. As a teenager (and still today) I could recite every song on the Slim Shady album, the Marshal Mathers album and the Eminem show,” his caption began.

The Need A Favor singer continued, “When I bonded out of jail at 17 years old and was sneaking into cyphers and battles in Nashville they would also play the “lose yourself” beat when I came out on stage at the freestyle battles.”

Expressing how Jelly Roll has now come full circle, he further wrote, “So you can imagine how I felt when I got that the call that Eminem would be sampling my song “Save Me” on his new album.”

Save Me, is a track by Jelly Roll, recorded in collaboration with Lainey Wilson and released in 2020.

Eminem’s latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), launched on July 12, 2024, features Jelly Roll’s song with the title, Somebody Save Me.

