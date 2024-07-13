Photo: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding plans revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning a grand wedding.

The celebrity couple has been enamoured with each other for more than a year. Now, as per the latest findings of Life & Style ringing in wedding bells in definitely in cards as the couple are finalizing their guest list, which includes a series of A-listed names.

“Taylor and Travis are both clear they’ve found their person,” the source began.

They added that the duo “are still on cloud nine” and “love talking about the future, including their wedding.”

“They can’t believe how lucky they are to have found each other and have discussed making things official,” the insider continued.

Spilling the beans on their much-anticipated wedding ceremony, the source told the outlet, “Taylor and Travis are leaning toward an outdoor ceremony and celebration at her place in Rhode Island,” adding, “Their proposed guest list is already at 300 people.”

The insider also mentioned that big names like Bradley Cooper, Ryan Reynolds, Ed Sheeran, Sophie Turner, Emma Stone along with Taylor’s best pals, Selena Gomez and Blake Lively, will definitely be in attendance.

However, the source mentioned that Taylor “torn on whom to choose as maid of honor” because she cannot decide if it would be “Blake or Selena?”

Other confirmed attendees include the songstress’s former beau Taylor Lautner and his wife, “will no doubt make the list, too,” as per the insider.

Conclusively, the source mentioned that “Taylor would love” if Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks “sing something” at his and Travis’ special day.