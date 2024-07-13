 
Geo News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding plans revealed

Taylor Swift is reportedly finalizing a star-studded list for her wedding with beau Travis Kelce

By
Web Desk

July 13, 2024

Photo: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelces wedding plans revealed
Photo: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding plans revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning a grand wedding.

The celebrity couple has been enamoured with each other for more than a year. Now, as per the latest findings of Life & Style ringing in wedding bells in definitely in cards as the couple are finalizing their guest list, which includes a series of A-listed names.

“Taylor and Travis are both clear they’ve found their person,” the source began.

They added that the duo “are still on cloud nine” and “love talking about the future, including their wedding.”

“They can’t believe how lucky they are to have found each other and have discussed making things official,” the insider continued.

Spilling the beans on their much-anticipated wedding ceremony, the source told the outlet, “Taylor and Travis are leaning toward an outdoor ceremony and celebration at her place in Rhode Island,” adding, “Their proposed guest list is already at 300 people.”

The insider also mentioned that big names like Bradley Cooper, Ryan Reynolds, Ed Sheeran, Sophie Turner, Emma Stone along with Taylor’s best pals, Selena Gomez and Blake Lively, will definitely be in attendance.

However, the source mentioned that Taylor “torn on whom to choose as maid of honor” because she cannot decide if it would be “Blake or Selena?”

Other confirmed attendees include the songstress’s former beau Taylor Lautner and his wife, “will no doubt make the list, too,” as per the insider.

Conclusively, the source mentioned that “Taylor would love” if Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks “sing something” at his and Travis’ special day. 

Zendaya rocks chic blazer at Wimbledon in a nod to ‘Challengers'
Zendaya rocks chic blazer at Wimbledon in a nod to ‘Challengers'
Alicia Witt reveals why Al Pacino had to ‘gently slap' her on ‘88 Minutes' set
Alicia Witt reveals why Al Pacino had to ‘gently slap' her on ‘88 Minutes' set
'Bridgerton' star Sam Phillips on 'full stunt' scene with Nicola Coughlan video
'Bridgerton' star Sam Phillips on 'full stunt' scene with Nicola Coughlan
Kevin Costner holds 'giant soft spot' for Madonna: Source video
Kevin Costner holds 'giant soft spot' for Madonna: Source
Jelly Roll expresses sentiment over Eminem's rendition of 'Save Me'
Jelly Roll expresses sentiment over Eminem's rendition of 'Save Me'
Prince Harry signals he's ‘in a good place' after award backlash
Prince Harry signals he's ‘in a good place' after award backlash
Sean Diddy Combs gets surprising backing amid abuse allegations
Sean Diddy Combs gets surprising backing amid abuse allegations
Drake Bell gets candid about friendship with co-star Josh Peck
Drake Bell gets candid about friendship with co-star Josh Peck