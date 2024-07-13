 
Morgan Wallen postpones latest show as illness made him feel 'way worse'

Morgan Wallen rescheduled his shows in Tampa because of being ill

July 13, 2024

Morgan Wallen just announced his illness and postponed some of his shows as a result.

The 31-year-old country music star took to his official X, formerly Twitter account, on Friday, just hours before his Tampa show, to be held in Raymond James Stadium.

“I hate to reschedule shows but I powered through being sick in Tampa last night, and unfortunately woke up feeling way worse today,” he informed his fans through his tweet.

Wallen stated that her “would not give you guys anywhere near 100%” if he attempted to perform given his illness and announced the rescheduling, stating, “As a result [of this news], I need to move tonight's Tampa show to Oct. 4 and next week's Charlotte shows to Oct. 18 and 19.”

A spectator, hoping to see Wallen perform, commented, “Thanks for the last minute notice!! I just threw a chair at the local bar...”

For added context, taking immediate notice, Jelly Roll, a fellow country musician who was also scheduled to perform at Wallen’s Tampa Show, took to his X, formerly Twitter account and wrote, “Dear Tampa - I am working hard to put together something for y’all somewhere tonight - stay tuned.”

