Photo: Katie Price recalls heartbreaking details about her life at 16

Katie Price recently got candid about getting pregnant, but then losing the baby at the early age of 16.

In a new interview with Daily Mail, the glamour mogul reflected on the rare aspects of her life.

"People don't realise what I've been through," she told the outlet.

Recalling the time when she was just a 16-year-old teenager, Katie penned in her upcoming memoir This is Me, "He kicked me in the belly when I was pregnant and I lost the baby."

She also talked about her desire to become a mother again in the same conversation and expressed, "If I could have another two or three, I’d be happy."

Spilling the beans on her attempts to fulfill this dream, Katie admitted having three failed rounds of IVF earlier this year.

"I don’t mention it in the book. My eggs are too old. I’ll get a donor egg," she continued before starting a new discussion.

It is pertinent to mention here that it is not the first time when Katie has confessed to trying IVF as during Michelle Visage's podcast, Rule Breakers, she claimed needing “more babies.”

"I tried IVF last year and it failed - so I'm going to try again, try again. I'm not giving up. I need more babies," she told Michelle at that time.

When the show host asked if she had any frozen eggs, she denied, "No, unfortunately I can only use what I've got."