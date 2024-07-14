Prince Harry is exposing the truth behind his pain

Prince Harry has just been called out for letting his pain become well known throughout the world.



Claims have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

The conversation began with the expert saying, “their support Stateside is a mixed bag” because May polling by Newsweek has revealed that Prince Harry stands way behind Prince William and even Kate Middleton on the popularity scale.

“Having truthed about their royal experiences at length, the Sussexes now seem focused on producing infotainment – homemaking and horses, oh my! – with their Netflix deal reportedly set to expire next year, while the duchess works away on her still-shrouded-in-mystery American Riviera Orchard lifestyle business.” (sic)

She also said, “What the Tillman award brouhaha really crystallises is the extent to which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have struggled to fully convert the US to their side.”