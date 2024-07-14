Norwegian Princess haunted by dead Nazi general: ‘Staring man'

Princess Martha Louise, Norwegian Princes, believes she is haunted by a ghost of a Nazi general.

Daughter of Norway’s King Harald, Louise touches upon terrible tales from her nights, where she is frightened by a ‘staring man.’

She told the 'Modern Royalty' podcast: "When I moved into this room, I became terribly afraid of the dark. And there was a man staring at me." She continued: "I told everyone. Every night, my nannies or my parents would look behind the curtains, pull them back and say, 'Look, there is no one behind the curtains. There is no one here'."

Louise revealed when she discussed her ordeal with father, he claimed: "Oh, that's the room where the Nazi general took his own life."

Waffen SS General Wilhelm Rediess famously took his life after shooting himself in his bedroom.

Louise then thought: "It's only now that you are telling me this?"

Martha Louise is fourth in line to Norway's throne and stepped down form her Royal duties due to troubles with her husband and the monarchy.