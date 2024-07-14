 
Geo News

Norwegian Princess haunted by dead Nazi general: ‘Staring man'

Princess Martha Louise talks about paranormal experience

By
Web Desk

July 14, 2024

Norwegian Princess haunted by dead Nazi general: ‘Staring man
Norwegian Princess haunted by dead Nazi general: ‘Staring man'

Princess Martha Louise, Norwegian Princes, believes she is haunted by a ghost of a Nazi general.

Daughter of Norway’s King Harald, Louise touches upon terrible tales from her nights, where she is frightened by a ‘staring man.’

She told the 'Modern Royalty' podcast: "When I moved into this room, I became terribly afraid of the dark. And there was a man staring at me." She continued: "I told everyone. Every night, my nannies or my parents would look behind the curtains, pull them back and say, 'Look, there is no one behind the curtains. There is no one here'."

Louise revealed when she discussed her ordeal with father, he claimed: "Oh, that's the room where the Nazi general took his own life."

Waffen SS General Wilhelm Rediess famously took his life after shooting himself in his bedroom.

Louise then thought: "It's only now that you are telling me this?"

Martha Louise is fourth in line to Norway's throne and stepped down form her Royal duties due to troubles with her husband and the monarchy.

Prince Harry is exposing the truth behind his pain
Prince Harry is exposing the truth behind his pain
Prince Louis balcony look poses great threat for young Royal
Prince Louis balcony look poses great threat for young Royal
Prince Harry ridiculed for having more awards than work in the US
Prince Harry ridiculed for having more awards than work in the US
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘tension' amid ‘best friend' expectations
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘tension' amid ‘best friend' expectations
Kanye West suffers heavy loss due to anti-semitic remarks: Report
Kanye West suffers heavy loss due to anti-semitic remarks: Report
Katie Price recalls heartbreaking details about her life at 16
Katie Price recalls heartbreaking details about her life at 16
Gypsy Rose Blanchard gives rare advice to Ryan Anderson amid Ken pregnancy
Gypsy Rose Blanchard gives rare advice to Ryan Anderson amid Ken pregnancy
Celine Dion ready to make singing comeback: Report
Celine Dion ready to make singing comeback: Report