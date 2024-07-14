Blake Lively gives husband Ryan Renolds cutest shoutout amid his films tour

Blake Lively has been big on playful banter throughout her husband Ryan Renold's Deadpool & Wolverine press tour.



The Gossip Girl actress, 36, headed to Instagram Stories with the cutest response to her Renold's recent selfie set to The National song Wasp Nest.

She wrote, "Stop missing me on your press tour. Get out there and hustle boy (Which is girl code for don't ever stop missing me for a second)" along with a picture of the two.

The already mum of four previously joked that her husband was trying to get her 'pregnant again' on Instagram while he was in London on July 11.

“SOS He’s trying to get me pregnant again,” Lively wrote on her Instagram Stories as she shared a video of Reynolds holding pup Peggy, who portrays Dogpool in the upcoming movie.

Blake requested that her 'rude' partner “put the dog that you find adorable in spite of societal k9 expectations away and take off the damn teal suit.”



Blake and Ryan are already parents to daughters James, 9, Ines, 7, and Betty, 4, as well as a fourth baby girl who arrived in early 2023. The couple is yet to reveal the name of their youngest child.