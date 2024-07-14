Alec Baldwin's family react to his Rust case verdict

Alec Baldwin's brother Daniel uploaded a candid video message a day after the court's verdict

Alec Baldwin's family is celebrating the dismissal of the manslaughter charges against him in the Rust case.



His daughter Ireland, 28, shared a throwback photo from her childhood where she was sitting on her father's lap. She captioned the photo with a black heart emoji.

Alec's three brothers, Stephen, Daniel and William Baldwin also took to Instagram with their bids.

"Dismissed with Extreme Prejudice - nothing can stop what has been set into motion - Hallelujah," Stephen, 58, wrote in his caption. " God is good. love you bro. that’s a [wrap] !!!"

He paired his caption with a video, in which he used write-over text to quote a Psalm ("He will call on me and I will answer Him") while holding a bible as Amazing Grace played in the background.

William, 61, shared a handful of news reports about the dismissal on his Instagram Story, while Daniel, 63, uploaded a candid video message on Saturday.

"As I'm sure a lot of you heard, the case was dismissed, the judge saw through all the nonsense and for some legal reasons, so Alec has been exonerated and the case is done," Daniel said. "But I wanted to take the time to say thank you so much. I wanted to reach out to all those people who supported my brother, who have written so many lovely messages to me — and congratulations today for Alec."

"Thank you for all of the love and friendship, I really appreciate you and God bless you all," he concluded.

Alec Baldwin's case was dismissed after the court came across evidence prosecutors had allegedly buried. The judge ruled this evidence was important to understand how live ammunition got on the set. Baldwin had faced involuntary manslaughter charges, which were dropped previously, citing they cannot be charged again.