How will Taylor Swift release 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)'? Fans predict

Taylor Swift made some major changes during her Eras Tour show in Milan, sparking hints about Reputation (Taylor's Version).



On Saturday, during her performance in Milan, Swift surprised fans by debuting two brand-new outfits.

Swift typically wears a variety of gold or silver dresses for her Fearless set. However, the Lover singer stunned audience by appearing in a striking chevron-style tiger-stripe outfit.

This bold new look left fans convinced that she might be hinting at the re-release of her album, Reputation.

Later in the show, the Blank Space hitmaker made another significant change during her The Tortured Poets Department set.

Usually, Swift wears a white Vivienne Westwood corset-style dress with the lyrics "I love you, it's ruining my life" scribbled on it. Last night, however, she wore a similar ensemble, but this time it featured the "Who's afraid of little old me? You should be" words on it.

This shift in the message served as another major hint towards the announcement of album Reputation (Taylor's Version).

Eagle-eyed Swifties were quick to share their theories on social media, typically X.

One user wrote, "THE NEW FEARLESS DRESS IS EXTREMELY REP TOUR CODED #MilanTSTheErasTour"

Other added, "Omg new dress in rep style and blue/blue my theory that she's gonna drop a double album with Taylor swift and reputation is more and more true."

"OK NEW FEARLESS DRESS WHICH IS REPUTATION-CODED HMM, SO WHAT IF TAYLOR WEARS A NEW REP-CODED DRESS FOR AN ERA IN EVERY SHOW AND AT THE END SHE'LL FINALLY WEAR A NEW DRESS FOR REPUTATION ERA AND SHE'LL ANNOUNCE REPUTATION TV! ? ! ? CLOWNS, WALK WITH ME," another fan shared their theory.