Shannen Doherty of 'Charmed' fame dies after battling cancer

Shannen Doherty of 'Beverly Hills' fame dies after battling cancer

Actress Shannen Doherty, the famed actress of wildly popular series Charmed passed away at the age of 53.

Doherty’s publicist Leslie Sloane announced the news of the later actress passing away due to cancer.



Sloane said in a statement to People, “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty.”

“On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” the statement added.

The late actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

She rose to fame in 1990 as the fresh-faced brunette Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills 90210.

Born in Memphis, Tenn., Doherty moved to Los Angeles with her family as a child and got her start at age 10 with a role on the series Father Murphy.

Michael Landon saw her in the series and cast her as Jenny Wilder in Little House on the Prairie at age 11.

Doherty then had a recurring role on the family series Our House with Wilfred Brimley. In 2006, Doherty produced and starred in her own reality show Charmed.

In feature films, she appeared in another teen classic, Heathers, as well as in Girls Just Want to Have Fun and Kevin Smith’s Mallrats and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

Among the other shows she appeared on were North Shore, and Riverdale as well as in a number of TV movies.