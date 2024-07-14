Kate Middleton delights royal fans with Wimbledon attendance amid cancer fight

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has delighted the royal fans with her much-anticipated public appearance at Wimbledon final amid her cancer fight.



Kate arrived with Princess Charlotte and her mother Carole ahead of the men’s final.

Kate Middleton is Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared photos of Kate Middleton saying, “NEW: The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte have arrived at Wimbledon ahead of the Men’s final. Catherine is Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and will present the trophy to the winner.”

Commenting on the post, one royal fan said, “So happy to see The Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte by her side.”

Kate Middleton will watch the men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Earlier on Saturday, Kate missed women's singles final between Barbora Krejčíková and Jasmine Paolini.