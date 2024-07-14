 
Geo News

Kate Middleton delights royal fans with Wimbledon attendance amid cancer fight

Kate Middleton arrived at Wimbledon with daughter Princess Charlotte and her mother Carole

By
Web Desk

July 14, 2024

Kate Middleton delights royal fans with Wimbledon attendance amid cancer fight

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has delighted the royal fans with her much-anticipated public appearance at Wimbledon final amid her cancer fight.

Kate arrived with Princess Charlotte and her mother Carole ahead of the men’s final.

Kate Middleton is Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared photos of Kate Middleton saying, “NEW: The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte have arrived at Wimbledon ahead of the Men’s final. Catherine is Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and will present the trophy to the winner.”

Commenting on the post, one royal fan said, “So happy to see The Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte by her side.”

Kate Middleton will watch the men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Earlier on Saturday, Kate missed women's singles final between Barbora Krejčíková and Jasmine Paolini.

Taylor Swift swallows a bug AGAIN at Milan 'Eras Tour' show
Taylor Swift swallows a bug AGAIN at Milan 'Eras Tour' show
Austin Butler reveals how Tom Hardy treats him: 'Hero'
Austin Butler reveals how Tom Hardy treats him: 'Hero'
Isla Fisher enjoys single life after 'controlling' Sacha Baron Cohen split
Isla Fisher enjoys single life after 'controlling' Sacha Baron Cohen split
Katy Perry defends controversial scene in her latest music video
Katy Perry defends controversial scene in her latest music video
King Charles breaks silence as Kate Middleton set to attend Wimbledon final
King Charles breaks silence as Kate Middleton set to attend Wimbledon final
How will Taylor Swift release 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)'? Fans predict video
How will Taylor Swift release 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)'? Fans predict
Brad Pitt files new opposition against Angelina Jolie: Report video
Brad Pitt files new opposition against Angelina Jolie: Report
Travis Kelce fan teases him about dating Taylor Swift video
Travis Kelce fan teases him about dating Taylor Swift