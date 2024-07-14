Nicolas Cage's latest horror flick headed for new box office record

Longlegs, a serial killer chiller film starring Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe is headed for new box office record.

Writer-director Osgood Perkins film is close to take a second-place finish with a hefty $20 million to $23 million opening, a record start for the film.

The movie was well reviewed and earned $10 million on Friday alone, including previews.

Despicable Me 4 is still on top in its second weekend with $44 million for a global hit of $441 million through Sunday.

On Friday, the Despicable Me franchise crossed $5 billion in global tickets, a feat no animated franchise has achieved before.

Holding the third spot in its fifth weekend is Inside Out, a sequel to Inside Out 2, which now has a shot at becoming the top-grossing animated film of all time.

The animated film already become the top-grossing Pixar title of all time, not adjusted for inflation.

Talking about apocalyptic horror film A Quiet Place: Day One continues to entertain movie lovers as it holds no. 4 spot at the box office. It is expected to scare up another $12 million this weekend for a domestic total of $165 million through Sunday.