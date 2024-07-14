 
Here's why Gypsy Rose Blanchard took 'Plan B' to conceive first child

Gypsy Rose Blanchard recently announced that she was expecting her first child with Ken Urker

July 14, 2024

Photo: Here's why Gypsy Rose Blanchard took 'Plan B' to conceive first child

Gypsy Rose Blanchard seemingly did not want to bear her husband Ryan Anderson’s baby.

While the popular felon was in incarceration, Gypsy and Ryan Anderson tied the knot on July 21, 2022, in a small prison ceremony with no guests. However, just a few months after her release from jail, Gypsy announced that she was parting ways with her husband in April 2024.

Following this revelation, the 32-year-old rekindled romance with ex-fiancé Ken Urker and now is getting ready to welcome her first child with him in January 2025.

Gypsy’s stepmother also spoke on the matter in a chat with People Magazine and shared that “she definitely wasn’t ready with Ryan.”

“She wouldn’t have taken Plan B if she was. We all know Gypsy is going to do what she wants at the end of the day. I mean, who doesn’t?” she also added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kristy previously admitted that she was the person who actually reunited Gypsy with the love of her life, Ken Urker. 

