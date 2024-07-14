Fans applaud Taylor Swift security guard shadows her every move on stage

Taylor Swift's security guard caught the attention of her fans, affectionately known as Swifties.



During her performance at Eras Tour show in Milan, fan captured video of Swift's security guard meticulously following her on stage.

The video shared on X showcased the guard moving alongside the Blank Space crooner as she performs, adjusting position to keep her safe even amidst the energetic stage movements.

Along with the video, fan captioned, "I’ve never noticed that her security guard follows her around on stage like that."

While another responded, "taysafety is paramount i would like to chip in for his holiday gift this year."

"He’s protecting princess of the universe, he deserves a good present," fan replied.

However, another fan revealed that there are two security guards one on the right while other on left, stating, "always has been..actually there are two of them that follow her during the performance, one on the left and one of the right side of the stage."