 
Geo News

Fans applaud Taylor Swift security guard shadows her every move on stage

Taylor Swift fans noticed her security guard following her every move in viral video

By
Web Desk

July 14, 2024

Fans applaud Taylor Swift security guard shadows her every move on stage

Taylor Swift's security guard caught the attention of her fans, affectionately known as Swifties.

During her performance at Eras Tour show in Milan, fan captured video of Swift's security guard meticulously following her on stage.

Taylor Swift fans noticed her security guard following her every move in viral video
Taylor Swift fans noticed her security guard following her every move in viral video

The video shared on X showcased the guard moving alongside the Blank Space crooner as she performs, adjusting position to keep her safe even amidst the energetic stage movements.

Along with the video, fan captioned, "I’ve never noticed that her security guard follows her around on stage like that."

Taylor Swift fans praise her security guard at Eras Tour
Taylor Swift fans praise her security guard at Eras Tour

While another responded, "taysafety is paramount i would like to chip in for his holiday gift this year."

"He’s protecting princess of the universe, he deserves a good present," fan replied.

Fans applaud Taylor Swift security guard shadows her every move on stage

However, another fan revealed that there are two security guards one on the right while other on left, stating, "always has been..actually there are two of them that follow her during the performance, one on the left and one of the right side of the stage."

Piers Morgan reacts to Kate Middleton's Wimbledon appearance
Piers Morgan reacts to Kate Middleton's Wimbledon appearance
Nicolas Cage's latest horror flick headed for new box office record
Nicolas Cage's latest horror flick headed for new box office record
Katy Perry explains concept behind 'overplaying' 'Woman's World'
Katy Perry explains concept behind 'overplaying' 'Woman's World'
Kate Middleton shares her true feelings as she attends Wimbledon final video
Kate Middleton shares her true feelings as she attends Wimbledon final
Jennifer Lopez chooses to bond with Ben Affleck daughter amid split rumours video
Jennifer Lopez chooses to bond with Ben Affleck daughter amid split rumours
Here's why Gypsy Rose Blanchard took 'Plan B' to conceive first child
Here's why Gypsy Rose Blanchard took 'Plan B' to conceive first child
Taylor Swift swallows a bug AGAIN at Milan 'Eras Tour' show
Taylor Swift swallows a bug AGAIN at Milan 'Eras Tour' show
Austin Butler reveals how Tom Hardy treats him: 'Hero'
Austin Butler reveals how Tom Hardy treats him: 'Hero'