 
Geo News

Piers Morgan reacts to Kate Middleton's Wimbledon appearance

Kate Middleton also issued a powerful statement after Wimbledon attendance

By
Web Desk

July 14, 2024

Piers Morgan reacts to Kate Middletons Wimbledon appearance
Piers Morgan reacts to Kate Middleton's Wimbledon appearance

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has expressed his views after Kate Middleton attended Wimbledon final with her daughter Princess Charlotte amid cancer battle.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Piers Morgan commented on Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon video, saying “Lovely to see” followed by clapping hands emoticons.

The Wimbledon shared Kate Middleton’s video with caption “A wonderful Centre Court welcome for our Patron HRH The Princess of Wales.”

Piers Morgan reacts to Kate Middletons Wimbledon appearance

Kate Middleton is still undergoing cancer treatment and this is only her second public appearance since revealing cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

The future queen attended the Wimbledon Men´s final in London on Sunday as she continues her cancer recovery, waving to the cheering Centre Court crowd as she took her seat.

Kate, wearing a purple dress, was accompanied by her 9-year-old daughter Charlotte as she talked to players before the match.

She was then cheered on by onlookers as she made her way to the world-famous Centre Court.

Fans applaud Taylor Swift security guard shadows her every move on stage video
Fans applaud Taylor Swift security guard shadows her every move on stage
Nicolas Cage's latest horror flick headed for new box office record
Nicolas Cage's latest horror flick headed for new box office record
Katy Perry explains concept behind 'overplaying' 'Woman's World'
Katy Perry explains concept behind 'overplaying' 'Woman's World'
Kate Middleton shares her true feelings as she attends Wimbledon final video
Kate Middleton shares her true feelings as she attends Wimbledon final
Jennifer Lopez chooses to bond with Ben Affleck daughter amid split rumours video
Jennifer Lopez chooses to bond with Ben Affleck daughter amid split rumours
Here's why Gypsy Rose Blanchard took 'Plan B' to conceive first child
Here's why Gypsy Rose Blanchard took 'Plan B' to conceive first child
Taylor Swift swallows a bug AGAIN at Milan 'Eras Tour' show
Taylor Swift swallows a bug AGAIN at Milan 'Eras Tour' show
Austin Butler reveals how Tom Hardy treats him: 'Hero'
Austin Butler reveals how Tom Hardy treats him: 'Hero'