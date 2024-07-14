Piers Morgan reacts to Kate Middleton's Wimbledon appearance

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has expressed his views after Kate Middleton attended Wimbledon final with her daughter Princess Charlotte amid cancer battle.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Piers Morgan commented on Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon video, saying “Lovely to see” followed by clapping hands emoticons.

The Wimbledon shared Kate Middleton’s video with caption “A wonderful Centre Court welcome for our Patron HRH The Princess of Wales.”

Kate Middleton is still undergoing cancer treatment and this is only her second public appearance since revealing cancer diagnosis earlier this year.



The future queen attended the Wimbledon Men´s final in London on Sunday as she continues her cancer recovery, waving to the cheering Centre Court crowd as she took her seat.

Kate, wearing a purple dress, was accompanied by her 9-year-old daughter Charlotte as she talked to players before the match.

She was then cheered on by onlookers as she made her way to the world-famous Centre Court.