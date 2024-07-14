Photo: Katie Price explains why she wanted to leave the world

Katie Price recently opened up about the negative impact that Kieren Hayler had on her mental health.

The glamour mogul recently sat down for a candid confessional with Daily Mail, in which she explained her struggles before divorcing Kieren.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kieren and Katie tied the knot in 2013. However, just after a year Katie accused him of infidelity, which her husband later admitted. Finally, the former couple divorced in March 2021 after reconciliating.

In her conversation with the outlet, Katie explained her suicidal thoughts by confessing, "I just didn't want to be here anymore.”

She continued, “I thought 'What's the point? No one's here, no one's helping, no one understands what I am feeling.' I woke up from it thinking, 'What the f***? I can't do this to my kids.' I was at breaking point."

For those unversed, Katie is about to drop her bombshell memoir later this month by the name of This Is Me.

In this book, Katie detailed the lesser-known aspects of her life including sexual assault, miscarriage etc.