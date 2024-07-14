 
Geo News

Emma Roberts' father all hearts for 'great' daughter

Emma Roberts is the daughter of Eric Roberts, who is the brother to Julia Roberts

By
Web Desk

July 14, 2024

Emma Roberts' father all hearts for 'great' daughter

Eric Roberts, who is the father of Emma Roberts and the brother of Julia Roberts, got candid about his daughter’s work.

In a new interview on Still Here Hollywood podcast, Eric reflected on his daughter’s success.

He kicked off the discussion by claiming, "I'm in love with my daughter's work these days."

"I can't believe how great she's become," the doting father added of the American Horror Story star.

Eric continued to heap praise for Emma and remarked, "I'm so proud of her I can't see straight."

“Since her performance in Maybe I Do until right now, she overwhelms me with pride and just, ‘Oh my God, here she goes again.,” he also mentioned.

For those unversed, Maybe I Do is a 2023’s rom-com in which Emma played the character of Michelle, and her romantic interest Allen was played by Luke Bracey.

The movie’s synopsis reads as, “When Michelle and Allen's relationship is at a crossroads, they invite their parents to finally meet. But it turns out that their parents already know each other, maybe a little too well.”

During the same chat, Eric seemingly addressed Emma’s “nepo-baby” label and claimed that he did “absolutely nothing,” for her success and noted, “Except I gave her that name.”

And I’m just so happy to be her dad, because she’s kicking a--. And I’m so proud,” he concluded. 

Fans applaud Taylor Swift security guard shadows her every move on stage video
Fans applaud Taylor Swift security guard shadows her every move on stage
Nicolas Cage's latest horror flick headed for new box office record
Nicolas Cage's latest horror flick headed for new box office record
Katy Perry explains concept behind 'overplaying' 'Woman's World'
Katy Perry explains concept behind 'overplaying' 'Woman's World'
Kate Middleton shares her true feelings as she attends Wimbledon final video
Kate Middleton shares her true feelings as she attends Wimbledon final
Jennifer Lopez chooses to bond with Ben Affleck daughter amid split rumours video
Jennifer Lopez chooses to bond with Ben Affleck daughter amid split rumours
Here's why Gypsy Rose Blanchard took 'Plan B' to conceive first child
Here's why Gypsy Rose Blanchard took 'Plan B' to conceive first child
Taylor Swift swallows a bug AGAIN at Milan 'Eras Tour' show
Taylor Swift swallows a bug AGAIN at Milan 'Eras Tour' show
Austin Butler reveals how Tom Hardy treats him: 'Hero'
Austin Butler reveals how Tom Hardy treats him: 'Hero'