Emma Roberts' father all hearts for 'great' daughter

Eric Roberts, who is the father of Emma Roberts and the brother of Julia Roberts, got candid about his daughter’s work.



In a new interview on Still Here Hollywood podcast, Eric reflected on his daughter’s success.

He kicked off the discussion by claiming, "I'm in love with my daughter's work these days."

"I can't believe how great she's become," the doting father added of the American Horror Story star.

Eric continued to heap praise for Emma and remarked, "I'm so proud of her I can't see straight."

“Since her performance in Maybe I Do until right now, she overwhelms me with pride and just, ‘Oh my God, here she goes again.,” he also mentioned.

For those unversed, Maybe I Do is a 2023’s rom-com in which Emma played the character of Michelle, and her romantic interest Allen was played by Luke Bracey.

The movie’s synopsis reads as, “When Michelle and Allen's relationship is at a crossroads, they invite their parents to finally meet. But it turns out that their parents already know each other, maybe a little too well.”

During the same chat, Eric seemingly addressed Emma’s “nepo-baby” label and claimed that he did “absolutely nothing,” for her success and noted, “Except I gave her that name.”

And I’m just so happy to be her dad, because she’s kicking a--. And I’m so proud,” he concluded.