 
Geo News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce prove to be power couple at Kids' Choice Awards

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce bagged a total of four awards at the popular Nickelodeon award ceremony

By
Web Desk

July 15, 2024

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce prove to be power couple at Kids Choice Awards
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce prove to be power couple at Kids' Choice Awards

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce just made their way to the hearts of kids too!

Even though the couple was not in attendance at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024, held on Saturday, they went strong and swooped a total of four awards.

The Lover crooner won three awards from the categories of favorite female artist, favorite global music star and favorite ticket of the year for her Eras Tour.

While Kelce, who is a three-time Super Bowl champion and boyfriend to the sensational Eras Tour artist bagged the award for favorite male sports star.

America’s sweetheart couple’s win comes after Kelce participated in the 2024 American Century Championship in Nevada while Swift performed her Eras Tour show in Milan on the same day.

Other celebrities to win awards at the Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 included, Simone Biles for favorite female sports star, Margot Robbie and Timothée Chalamet for favorite movie actors from the films Barbie and Wonka, respectively.

While the legendary tennis player, Serena Williams, who received the Legend Gold Blimp Award for her impeccable and wide-spanning career.

Taylor Swift to spend huge sum on wedding after Eras Tour success: Report
Taylor Swift to spend huge sum on wedding after Eras Tour success: Report
MrBeast celebrates most subscribers with 'biggest YouTubers' video
MrBeast celebrates most subscribers with 'biggest YouTubers'
Shannen Doherty admitted fear of returning to chemo before her death
Shannen Doherty admitted fear of returning to chemo before her death
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck finally take first step to divorce: Source video
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck finally take first step to divorce: Source
Alyssa Milano reflects on bond with Shannen Doherty after tragic passing
Alyssa Milano reflects on bond with Shannen Doherty after tragic passing
Amanda Abbington confesses being 'terrified' of Giovanni Pernice allegation
Amanda Abbington confesses being 'terrified' of Giovanni Pernice allegation
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued strong warning about future
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued strong warning about future
Taylor Tomlinson makes admission of dating 'a lot of' men in comedic set
Taylor Tomlinson makes admission of dating 'a lot of' men in comedic set