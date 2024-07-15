Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce prove to be power couple at Kids' Choice Awards

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce just made their way to the hearts of kids too!

Even though the couple was not in attendance at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024, held on Saturday, they went strong and swooped a total of four awards.

The Lover crooner won three awards from the categories of favorite female artist, favorite global music star and favorite ticket of the year for her Eras Tour.

While Kelce, who is a three-time Super Bowl champion and boyfriend to the sensational Eras Tour artist bagged the award for favorite male sports star.

America’s sweetheart couple’s win comes after Kelce participated in the 2024 American Century Championship in Nevada while Swift performed her Eras Tour show in Milan on the same day.

Other celebrities to win awards at the Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 included, Simone Biles for favorite female sports star, Margot Robbie and Timothée Chalamet for favorite movie actors from the films Barbie and Wonka, respectively.

While the legendary tennis player, Serena Williams, who received the Legend Gold Blimp Award for her impeccable and wide-spanning career.